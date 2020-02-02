Imax (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Benchmark

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Imax stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 995,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Imax by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Imax by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Imax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Imax by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Imax by 86.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

