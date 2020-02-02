ImageCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $1.07 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,781,341 coins and its circulating supply is 16,781,343 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.