IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,414.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $24,414.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Kucoin, Cashierest and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Kucoin, DDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Allbit, CoinTiger, Gate.io, CoinBene, Upbit, Cashierest and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

