IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $178.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average is $164.96. IDEX has a 12 month low of $136.24 and a 12 month high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. IDEX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

