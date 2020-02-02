IDACORP Inc (IDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the coal producer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of IDA opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.18. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

