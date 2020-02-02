ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $137.61 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. ICON has a total market cap of $137.61 million and approximately $38.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 70.4% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, COSS, Upbit and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,108,689 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinTiger, Bitbns, COSS, Binance, OOOBTC, OKEx, Allbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, Hotbit, ABCC, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

