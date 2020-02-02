ICON (ICX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $92.73 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 82.5% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003416 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, IDEX, ABCC and OOOBTC. ICON has a market capitalization of $167.14 million and approximately $92.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,274,153 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Huobi, Rfinex, Upbit, ABCC, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, COSS, Bithumb, IDEX, HitBTC, Allbit, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

