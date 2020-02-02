HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Reaches $79.60 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $79.60 million and $42.31 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00018957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,499,743 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Coinnest, TOPBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bit-Z, EXX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

