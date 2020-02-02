Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.56.

H stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.54. 1,055,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,195,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

