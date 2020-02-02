Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.02. 13,862,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

