Hutner Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $3,749,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $269,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 494,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,746,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. 952,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,756. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

