Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 2.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

QSR stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. 2,245,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

