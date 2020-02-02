Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:HII traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.00. 383,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,745. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

