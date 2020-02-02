Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 11,530,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

