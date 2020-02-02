Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Hudson alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hudson by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUD traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 203,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,052. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.