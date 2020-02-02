HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 183,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $783.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 128.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 17.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

