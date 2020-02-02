HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HMST. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

HMST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,040. The stock has a market cap of $783.84 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

