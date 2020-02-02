Homeserve (LON:HSV) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

Shares of Homeserve stock opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33. Homeserve has a twelve month low of GBX 936.50 ($12.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

