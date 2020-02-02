Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

