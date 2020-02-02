Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBCP. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,108. The firm has a market cap of $329.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

