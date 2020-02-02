Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.62-1.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.04-80.04 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HTHIY stock traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

