Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.13-6.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.146-8.306 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.Hershey also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.13-6.24 EPS.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,552. Hershey has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.88.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

