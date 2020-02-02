Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.13-6.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.20 billion.Hershey also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.13-6.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Hershey stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. 1,341,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average is $150.45. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

