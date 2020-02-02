Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HELE. Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.05. The stock had a trading volume of 202,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,381. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.54. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $39,997,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,238 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

