HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €75.53 ($87.83).

Several research firms have weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

HEI stock traded down €1.32 ($1.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €61.28 ($71.26). 1,096,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €58.12 ($67.58) and a one year high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

