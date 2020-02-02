Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,617. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 14.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

