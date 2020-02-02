Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 213,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $336.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

In related news, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $138,158.00. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HAYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

