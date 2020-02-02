Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Announces Earnings Results

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

HWBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $142.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

