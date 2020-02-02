Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 822 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average is $168.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

