Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 807 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $93.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

