Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

