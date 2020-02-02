Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.92.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

