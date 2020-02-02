Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

