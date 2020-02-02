Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,706 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

