Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.13 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

