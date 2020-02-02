Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after buying an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after buying an additional 515,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

