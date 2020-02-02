Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,322,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 377,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

