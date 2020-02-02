Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Raised to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

