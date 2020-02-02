Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.33.

GH stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $112.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $42,055.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,832.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,181,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.