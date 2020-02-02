GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. GSI Technology updated its Q4 2020

NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,485. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 million, a PE ratio of 811.00 and a beta of 1.30. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

