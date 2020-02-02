Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post sales of $38.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $37.35 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $186.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.12 million to $188.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.66 million, with estimates ranging from $164.72 million to $200.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio bought 56,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 718.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 186,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

