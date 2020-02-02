Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 821,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

