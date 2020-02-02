Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $4.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.30 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,062. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,622 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

