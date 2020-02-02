Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOL. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

NYSE GOL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,005. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 145.74 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.