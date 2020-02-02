GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $17,200.00 and approximately $28,857.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

