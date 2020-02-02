Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 207 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,983,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

