Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 1,450 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 243.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 77,924,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

