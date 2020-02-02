Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

HSY stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. 1,341,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

