Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 107,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $85.44. 9,180,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

