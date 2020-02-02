Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

